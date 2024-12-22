Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.1 °C, check weather forecast for December 22, 2024





Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.83 °C and 28.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 43.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 23, 2024 26.57 Overcast clouds December 24, 2024 28.14 Broken clouds December 25, 2024 29.23 Few clouds December 26, 2024 32.11 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 32.72 Few clouds December 28, 2024 33.24 Light rain December 29, 2024 33.49 Light rain

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.5 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 22.79 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.57 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 25.12 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.48 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.36 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.0 °C Scattered clouds

