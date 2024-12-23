Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.61 °C, check weather forecast for December 23, 2024
Dec 23, 2024 07:01 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on December 23, 2024, is 27.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.61 °C and 29.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 06:09 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.13 °C and 30.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 24, 2024
|27.39
|Scattered clouds
|December 25, 2024
|29.22
|Scattered clouds
|December 26, 2024
|31.03
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|32.74
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|33.58
|Light rain
|December 29, 2024
|33.53
|Sky is clear
|December 30, 2024
|34.32
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on December 23, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
