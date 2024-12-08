Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.28 °C, check weather forecast for December 8, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 9, 2024 31.7 °C Light rain December 10, 2024 33.12 °C Broken clouds December 11, 2024 32.56 °C Few clouds December 12, 2024 32.09 °C Scattered clouds December 13, 2024 31.48 °C Broken clouds December 14, 2024 31.94 °C Overcast clouds December 15, 2024 32.43 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.85 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.52 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.33 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.1 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.13 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.82 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.66 °C Light rain

The temperature in Goa today, on December 8, 2024, is 29.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.28 °C and 31.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, December 9, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.91 °C and 32.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 34.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 8, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.