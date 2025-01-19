Menu Explore
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.37 °C, check weather forecast for January 19, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 19, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on January 19, 2025 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on January 19, 2025, is 34.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.37 °C and 37.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.

Goa weather update on January 19, 2025
Goa weather update on January 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 20, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.07 °C and 38.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.37 °C and 37.65 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 39.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 20, 202534.04Scattered clouds
January 21, 202535.54Scattered clouds
January 22, 202536.79Overcast clouds
January 23, 202536.45Sky is clear
January 24, 202536.45Sky is clear
January 25, 202536.77Sky is clear
January 26, 202537.45Few clouds


Weather in other cities on January 19, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.03 °C Few clouds
Kolkata22.35 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.13 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru22.04 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.21 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad28.07 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.93 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
Follow Us On