Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.37 °C, check weather forecast for January 19, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on January 19, 2025, is 34.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.37 °C and 37.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:24 PM. Goa weather update on January 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 20, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.07 °C and 38.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.37 °C and 37.65 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 39.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 20, 2025 34.04 Scattered clouds January 21, 2025 35.54 Scattered clouds January 22, 2025 36.79 Overcast clouds January 23, 2025 36.45 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 36.45 Sky is clear January 25, 2025 36.77 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 37.45 Few clouds



Weather in other cities on January 19, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.03 °C Few clouds Kolkata 22.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.13 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 22.04 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.21 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.07 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.93 °C Scattered clouds



