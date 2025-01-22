Menu Explore
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.22 °C, check weather forecast for January 22, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 22, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on January 22, 2025 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on January 22, 2025, is 36.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.22 °C and 38.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.

Goa weather update on January 22, 2025
Goa weather update on January 22, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 23, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.48 °C and 37.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.22 °C and 38.36 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 37.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 23, 202536.31Sky is clear
January 24, 202536.29Sky is clear
January 25, 202535.72Broken clouds
January 26, 202536.54Broken clouds
January 27, 202538.69Sky is clear
January 28, 202537.93Scattered clouds
January 29, 202533.17Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on January 22, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.98 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata23.98 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.6 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru26.02 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad27.92 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad26.33 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.76 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

