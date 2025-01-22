Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.22 °C, check weather forecast for January 22, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on January 22, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on January 22, 2025, is 36.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.22 °C and 38.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 23, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.48 °C and 37.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
With temperatures ranging between 19.22 °C and 38.36 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 37.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 23, 2025
|36.31
|Sky is clear
|January 24, 2025
|36.29
|Sky is clear
|January 25, 2025
|35.72
|Broken clouds
|January 26, 2025
|36.54
|Broken clouds
|January 27, 2025
|38.69
|Sky is clear
|January 28, 2025
|37.93
|Scattered clouds
|January 29, 2025
|33.17
|Broken clouds
