Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.86 °C, check weather forecast for January 30, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on January 30, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on January 30, 2025, is 32.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.86 °C and 37.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, January 31, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.77 °C and 34.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
With temperatures ranging between 18.86 °C and 37.52 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 69.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 31, 2025
|32.83
|Overcast clouds
|February 1, 2025
|33.55
|Overcast clouds
|February 2, 2025
|32.28
|Overcast clouds
|February 3, 2025
|33.07
|Overcast clouds
|February 4, 2025
|34.09
|Broken clouds
|February 5, 2025
|33.82
|Broken clouds
|February 6, 2025
|33.00
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on January 30, 2025
