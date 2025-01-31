Menu Explore
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.21 °C, check weather forecast for January 31, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 31, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on January 31, 2025 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on January 31, 2025, is 32.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.21 °C and 35.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.

Goa weather update on January 31, 2025
Goa weather update on January 31, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 1, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.13 °C and 36.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

With temperatures ranging between 18.21 °C and 35.97 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 41.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 1, 202532.63Few clouds
February 2, 202534.40Overcast clouds
February 3, 202533.15Overcast clouds
February 4, 202533.60Overcast clouds
February 5, 202535.24Scattered clouds
February 6, 202534.12Overcast clouds
February 7, 202534.38Scattered clouds


Weather in other cities on January 31, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.72 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata26.37 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai27.89 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru27.53 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad29.65 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad25.58 °C Sky is clear
Delhi22.19 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

