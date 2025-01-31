Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.21 °C, check weather forecast for January 31, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on January 31, 2025, is 32.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.21 °C and 35.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:30 PM. Goa weather update on January 31, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 1, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.13 °C and 36.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

With temperatures ranging between 18.21 °C and 35.97 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 41.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 1, 2025 32.63 Few clouds February 2, 2025 34.40 Overcast clouds February 3, 2025 33.15 Overcast clouds February 4, 2025 33.60 Overcast clouds February 5, 2025 35.24 Scattered clouds February 6, 2025 34.12 Overcast clouds February 7, 2025 34.38 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on January 31, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.72 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 26.37 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.89 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 27.53 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.65 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.58 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.19 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



