Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.62 °C, check weather forecast for March 13, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on March 13, 2025, is 36.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.62 °C and 39.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 06:43 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, March 14, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.53 °C and 37.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.62 °C and 39.7 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 32.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 14, 2025
|36.64
|Broken clouds
|March 15, 2025
|36.08
|Few clouds
|March 16, 2025
|36.39
|Scattered clouds
|March 17, 2025
|38.09
|Scattered clouds
|March 18, 2025
|35.59
|Sky is clear
|March 19, 2025
|38.23
|Scattered clouds
|March 20, 2025
|38.09
|Broken clouds
