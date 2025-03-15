Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.91 °C, check weather forecast for March 15, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on March 15, 2025, is 36.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.91 °C and 37.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 06:43 PM. Goa weather update on March 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 16, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.77 °C and 37.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.91 °C and 37.04 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 16, 2025 36.23 Sky is clear March 17, 2025 36.44 Broken clouds March 18, 2025 35.32 Sky is clear March 19, 2025 37.90 Sky is clear March 20, 2025 38.34 Sky is clear March 21, 2025 35.54 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 35.26 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 15, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.28 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 33.22 °C Few clouds Chennai 30.56 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 31.32 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 35.81 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 33.92 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.73 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



