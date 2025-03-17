Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.07 °C, check weather forecast for March 17, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on March 17, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on March 17, 2025, is 34.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.07 °C and 36.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 06:44 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.64 °C and 38.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.
With temperatures ranging between 21.07 °C and 36.0 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 36.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 18, 2025
|34.79
|Broken clouds
|March 19, 2025
|36.44
|Broken clouds
|March 20, 2025
|36.32
|Broken clouds
|March 21, 2025
|35.37
|Sky is clear
|March 22, 2025
|35.32
|Sky is clear
|March 23, 2025
|35.81
|Sky is clear
|March 24, 2025
|35.89
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 17, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.