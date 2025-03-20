Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.97 °C, check weather forecast for March 20, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on March 20, 2025, is 35.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.97 °C and 36.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:44 PM. Goa weather update on March 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 21, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.84 °C and 36.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.97 °C and 36.37 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 89.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 21, 2025 35.99 Scattered clouds March 22, 2025 35.86 Sky is clear March 23, 2025 35.38 Sky is clear March 24, 2025 36.48 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 35.72 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 35.52 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 34.44 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 20, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.56 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 33.5 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.59 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 30.28 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 33.87 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.19 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.96 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



