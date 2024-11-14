Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.74 °C, check weather forecast for November 14, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on November 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on November 14, 2024, is 31.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.74 °C and 34.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, November 15, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.91 °C and 34.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.74 °C and 34.71 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 31.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 14, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 15, 2024
|32.3 °C
|Moderate rain
|November 16, 2024
|32.39 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 17, 2024
|32.97 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 18, 2024
|32.15 °C
|Overcast clouds
|November 19, 2024
|31.13 °C
|Few clouds
|November 20, 2024
|31.04 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 21, 2024
|31.37 °C
|Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
