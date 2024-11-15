Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.81 °C, check weather forecast for November 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 16, 2024 32.46 °C Light rain November 17, 2024 32.71 °C Broken clouds November 18, 2024 32.48 °C Scattered clouds November 19, 2024 31.77 °C Sky is clear November 20, 2024 31.0 °C Sky is clear November 21, 2024 30.57 °C Few clouds November 22, 2024 30.92 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.76 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 27.44 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.11 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.01 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.3 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 28.52 °C Sky is clear Delhi 27.88 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on November 15, 2024, is 31.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.81 °C and 34.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 16, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.7 °C and 34.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.With temperatures ranging between 23.81 °C and 34.09 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 29.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

