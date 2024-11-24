Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.21 °C, check weather forecast for November 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 25, 2024 30.7 °C Broken clouds November 26, 2024 29.0 °C Overcast clouds November 27, 2024 29.4 °C Overcast clouds November 28, 2024 30.02 °C Few clouds November 29, 2024 29.63 °C Broken clouds November 30, 2024 29.93 °C Scattered clouds December 1, 2024 30.68 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.78 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 24.77 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.58 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 24.16 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 25.76 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 27.73 °C Few clouds Delhi 26.04 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on November 24, 2024, is 28.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.21 °C and 32.72 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, November 25, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.73 °C and 33.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 29.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.