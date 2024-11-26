Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.75 °C, check weather forecast for November 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 27, 2024 29.79 °C Broken clouds November 28, 2024 30.32 °C Broken clouds November 29, 2024 29.2 °C Broken clouds November 30, 2024 30.48 °C Overcast clouds December 1, 2024 30.7 °C Overcast clouds December 2, 2024 31.12 °C Scattered clouds December 3, 2024 31.98 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.49 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 24.43 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.11 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 19.05 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.32 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 26.11 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.28 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on November 26, 2024, is 28.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.75 °C and 32.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.91 °C and 32.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 32.0, indicating air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

