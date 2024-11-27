Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.25 °C, check weather forecast for November 27, 2024
Nov 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on November 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on November 27, 2024, is 28.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.25 °C and 32.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 28, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.37 °C and 30.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 32.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 27, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 28, 2024
|26.97 °C
|Overcast clouds
|November 29, 2024
|30.02 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 30, 2024
|31.68 °C
|Few clouds
|December 1, 2024
|31.89 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 2, 2024
|31.37 °C
|Scattered clouds
|December 3, 2024
|32.75 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 4, 2024
|31.27 °C
|Overcast clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
