Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.25 °C, check weather forecast for November 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 28, 2024 26.97 °C Overcast clouds November 29, 2024 30.02 °C Broken clouds November 30, 2024 31.68 °C Few clouds December 1, 2024 31.89 °C Broken clouds December 2, 2024 31.37 °C Scattered clouds December 3, 2024 32.75 °C Broken clouds December 4, 2024 31.27 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.67 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.19 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.31 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.17 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.18 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.87 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.45 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on November 27, 2024, is 28.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.25 °C and 32.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 28, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.37 °C and 30.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 32.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

