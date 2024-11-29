Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.25 °C, check weather forecast for November 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 30, 2024 30.88 °C Overcast clouds December 1, 2024 33.0 °C Overcast clouds December 2, 2024 32.84 °C Broken clouds December 3, 2024 32.77 °C Light rain December 4, 2024 34.62 °C Broken clouds December 5, 2024 33.8 °C Scattered clouds December 6, 2024 33.52 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.56 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 25.21 °C Broken clouds Chennai 22.42 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 21.91 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.9 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.78 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.5 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on November 29, 2024, is 27.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.25 °C and 32.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 30, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.42 °C and 32.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 30.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

