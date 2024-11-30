Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.69 °C, check weather forecast for November 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 1, 2024 31.92 °C Overcast clouds December 2, 2024 33.2 °C Scattered clouds December 3, 2024 32.23 °C Overcast clouds December 4, 2024 32.72 °C Overcast clouds December 5, 2024 34.22 °C Overcast clouds December 6, 2024 33.88 °C Light rain December 7, 2024 34.93 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.63 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.71 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 24.39 °C Very heavy rain Bengaluru 21.16 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.24 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 24.35 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.75 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on November 30, 2024, is 29.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.69 °C and 33.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 1, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.18 °C and 33.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

