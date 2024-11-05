Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.76 °C, check weather forecast for November 5, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 6, 2024 31.52 °C Few clouds November 7, 2024 31.39 °C Sky is clear November 8, 2024 31.0 °C Scattered clouds November 9, 2024 32.0 °C Sky is clear November 10, 2024 32.47 °C Few clouds November 11, 2024 32.47 °C Sky is clear November 12, 2024 31.91 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.86 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.68 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 29.11 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.61 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.55 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 31.03 °C Sky is clear Delhi 27.66 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on November 5, 2024, is 30.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.76 °C and 33.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.36 °C and 33.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.With temperatures ranging between 23.76 °C and 33.8 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 44.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 5, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

