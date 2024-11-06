Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.35 °C, check weather forecast for November 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 7, 2024 31.24 °C Sky is clear November 8, 2024 31.63 °C Few clouds November 9, 2024 32.15 °C Sky is clear November 10, 2024 32.35 °C Sky is clear November 11, 2024 32.9 °C Few clouds November 12, 2024 31.85 °C Scattered clouds November 13, 2024 31.94 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.53 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.87 °C Light rain Chennai 28.9 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.14 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.49 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.18 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.13 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on November 6, 2024, is 30.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.35 °C and 32.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.17 °C and 33.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.With temperatures ranging between 22.35 °C and 32.9 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Goa today stands at 77.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

