Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.35 °C, check weather forecast for November 6, 2024

Nov 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on November 6, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on November 6, 2024, is 30.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.35 °C and 32.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.17 °C and 33.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
With temperatures ranging between 22.35 °C and 32.9 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 77.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 6, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 7, 2024
|31.24 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 8, 2024
|31.63 °C
|Few clouds
|November 9, 2024
|32.15 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 10, 2024
|32.35 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 11, 2024
|32.9 °C
|Few clouds
|November 12, 2024
|31.85 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 13, 2024
|31.94 °C
|Overcast clouds
