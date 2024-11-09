Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.7 °C, check weather forecast for November 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 10, 2024 32.6 °C Few clouds November 11, 2024 32.48 °C Scattered clouds November 12, 2024 31.47 °C Broken clouds November 13, 2024 31.98 °C Scattered clouds November 14, 2024 33.14 °C Light rain November 15, 2024 32.0 °C Moderate rain November 16, 2024 32.73 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.49 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.5 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.94 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.03 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 26.22 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.84 °C Sky is clear Delhi 27.58 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on November 9, 2024, is 30.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.7 °C and 32.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 10, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.07 °C and 33.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.With temperatures ranging between 21.7 °C and 32.71 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 22.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.