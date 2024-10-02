Menu Explore
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.49 °C, check weather forecast for October 2, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on October 2, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on October 2, 2024, is 29.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.49 °C and 30.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 3, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.05 °C and 30.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 24.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 3, 2024 30.07 °C Light rain
October 4, 2024 29.65 °C Moderate rain
October 5, 2024 29.87 °C Light rain
October 6, 2024 30.3 °C Light rain
October 7, 2024 29.08 °C Moderate rain
October 8, 2024 24.42 °C Light rain
October 9, 2024 28.46 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on October 2, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.91 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 29.32 °C Light rain
Chennai 30.8 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 27.68 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 29.99 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.24 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 34.44 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Goa weather update on October 02, 2024
Goa weather update on October 02, 2024

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On