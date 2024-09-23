Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.82 °C, check weather forecast for September 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 24, 2024 26.56 °C Heavy intensity rain September 25, 2024 25.0 °C Heavy intensity rain September 26, 2024 26.68 °C Moderate rain September 27, 2024 27.29 °C Moderate rain September 28, 2024 28.34 °C Moderate rain September 29, 2024 30.09 °C Light rain September 30, 2024 30.18 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.51 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.12 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.22 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.24 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.73 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.54 °C Broken clouds Delhi 34.54 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on September 23, 2024, is 27.24 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.82 °C and 27.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:29 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.42 °C and 26.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 91%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 44.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

