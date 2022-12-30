Goa will fight for each drop of Mhadei water: CM Pramod Sawant over row with Karnataka

Panaji: Amid the ongoing border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, neighbouring Goa on Thursday reopened its old tussle with the latter over sharing of Mhadei water, with chief minister Pramod Sawant asserting that “Goa will fight to the hilt for each drop of Mhadei water”.

Sawant’s remark came hours after Karnataka chief minister Basvaraj Bommai informed the legislative assembly that the Union government has approved the state’s revised project report for the diversion of the contested water of the Mhadei (spelt Mahadayi in Karnataka).

Karnataka had submitted a detailed project report for the diversion of 3.9 tmc (thousand million cubic feet) of water — 2.18 tmc from Banduri and 1.72 tmc from Kalasa rivers (two tributaries of the Mhadei) — for “drinking water” purposes. Bommai announced that the detailed project report has been approved by the Centre and Karnataka can start work for diversion of the water.

“Despite approval of DPR, Karnataka cannot divert water of the Mhadei River because under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972, no water from Kalasa Rivulet can be diverted in any manner,” Sawant said on Thursday evening. “We shall fight to the hilt for each drop of Mhadei water. We demand and request the central government to immediately constitute the Mahadayi Water Management Authority to ensure no water from Kalasa Rivulet is diverted illegally.”

Goa has opposed any diversion of water from Mhadei, which originates in the Western Ghats in Karnataka, takes a detour via Maharashtra and enters Goa as the Mandovi. The river basin drains an area of 2,032 sqkm, of which 375 sqkm lies in Karnataka, 77 sqkm in Maharashtra and rest in Goa.

“We assure that the government of Goa is fully committed and dedicated to the cause of the Mhadei Basin and the people of Goa,” Sawant added.

Both the Goa and Karnataka governments have, for different reasons, challenged the final award granted by the Mahadayi Interstate Water Disputes Tribunal, which in August 2018 granted Karnataka 13.42 tmc of water as against their demand for 36.558 tmc.

Both Karnataka and Goa have governments led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is also part of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra.

While Goa has approached the Supreme Court seeking an order to not allow Karnataka to divert water citing that the Mahadayi is a water deficient river, Karnataka has argued before the top court that the tribunal erred in granting it only 13.42 tmc water.

Opposition parties in Goa have slammed the chief minister for “failing to defend” Goa’s interests and trying to “appease” Karnataka, where assembly elections are just months away.

Leader of Opposition in assembly Yuri Alemão called on Sawant to “sink political differences on Mhadei”.

“(Let us) lead an all-party delegation to the Prime Minister immediately. Table all papers before the Assembly. Extend (the upcoming winter) session. Devote a day for Mhadei,” he said in a tweet. “Zuari Bridge (a centrally-sponsored signature bridge inaugurated by Sawant on Thursday) is no gift... if Mhadei (is) to run dry.”

Vijai Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party said the chief minister was present at a high-level meeting in Delhi which was attended by Karnataka minister CT Ravi and Bommai. “I’m given to understand that he was briefed that the Centre is approving Karnataka’s plans, which effectively means that the lifeline of Goa is gone,” he said. “This is the New Year’s gift of a spineless chief minister, who, to save his chair, didn’t utter a single word. He has sacrificed something he considered to be dearer to him than his mother to save his chair.”