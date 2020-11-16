e-paper
Home / India News / Goa woman murders husband’s aunts, leaves behind daughter as witness

Goa woman murders husband’s aunts, leaves behind daughter as witness

The woman hired a person to kill her husband’s aunt. The murder was witnessed by the woman’s elder daughter.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 12:13 IST
Gerard de Souza | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Panaji
The woman had a bitter relationship with the aunts of her husband and decided to kill her with the help of another man.
The woman had a bitter relationship with the aunts of her husband and decided to kill her with the help of another man. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A young woman brutally murdered her husband’s foster family, killing his two aunts -- Marta Clementina Lobo (64) and Vera Lobo (62) -- with the help of a hired killer on Sunday evening, the Goa police have said.

Rovina Lobo (29) and her accomplice Subhan Rajyaballi (28) were arrested by the police in the wee hours of Monday morning after Rovina’s husband, Julio (32), who was out of the house at the time of the incident, complained to the police.

Julio was brought up under the care of his aunts, Marta and Vera, both of whom were unmarried and Rovina joined the family in their house after her marriage to Julio. However, relations between her and his aunts quickly deteriorated amid allegations that she was being harassed by his aunts, which led her to plan the murder.

The family was living in Siolim village in North Goa, while Julio’s parents are living in another house in the same village.

“Rovina hired Subhan Rajyaballi (to commit the murder) as both the aunts were not on good terms with her for a long time. They committed the murder with sharp weapons,” Anjuna police inspector Suraj Gawas, said.

The duo was first battered with a pedestal fan then struck with a koita (billhook) until they passed away.

The couple has two children -- a daughter aged seven and a son aged one-- with the elder of the two having witnessed the murders and reported it to her father when he returned home, leading to the complaint.

The woman and her accomplice left the crime scene with her younger child, leaving the elder one behind. Both have been arrested.

