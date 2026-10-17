Imran Khan challenges ‘leave India’ notice: ‘No reasons disclosed, no chance to respond’
Actor Imran Khan received a 'leave India' notice by the Mumbai office of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on Thursday.
Actor Imran Khan has challenged in Bombay High Court a notice asking him to leave India before October 28. His plea alleges that the notice issued to him didn't disclose any reasons or give him an opportunity to respond to the alleged violations.
Days after his participation in a Mumbai protest seeking chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, actor Imran Khan received a 'leave India' notice by the Mumbai office of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on Thursday.
The notice referred to the 43-year-old actor as a US national and warned that he will be liable for prosecution if he fails to leave India before the mentioned date.
What Imran Khan's plea says
Imran Khan's petition in Bombay High Court called the notice issued to him as “illegal, perverse, drastic and bad in law”, according to a PTI report.
"The notice has been issued without disclosing any reasons, supporting material, or specific statutory contravention. It was issued without inquiry, a show-cause notice, or any opportunity for the Petitioner (Khan) to respond to the alleged violations," the plea said, according to the news agency.
Also Read: Why FRRO asked Imran Khan to leave India: The law, the notice, and the actor's options
The notice issued to Khan had said that he “contravened” the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. However, Imran Khan's plea states that there is no provision under the current law or statutory rules that prohibits an OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholder from participating in a peaceful protest.
Imran Khan had participated in a protest seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on October 10. He was briefly detained during the stir and the FRRO notice followed days later.
What are the rules for OCI cardholders?
The Citizenship Act, 1955 lays out separate rules for holders of an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. According to an earlier PTI report, Khan holds this card, which is is open to foreign citizens of Indian origin and to foreign spouses of Indian citizens or cardholders.
OCI cardholders are not Indian citizens, cannot vote or hold constitutional positions, the Bureau of Immigration clarified on Friday. The bureau is an Indian government agency responsible for administering immigration related functions.
In a detailed post, it listed the benefits and restrictions related to OCI cardholders.
Also Read: Imran Khan told to leave India: The immigration law and the rules for OCI cardholders
OCI cardholders are not entitled to vote in India, become members of the Legislative Assembly, Legislative Council, or Parliament, or hold constitutional positions such as President, Vice President, or Judge of the Supreme Court or High Court, the bureau said in a post on X.
They are also not eligible for appointment to posts or public services connected with the affairs of the Union or any State in India. Furthermore, OCI cardholders are not permitted to acquire agricultural land, farmhouses, or plantation properties in India, it said.
The actor's plea is expected to be mentioned for an urgent hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna.
(With PTI inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPoorva Joshi
Poorva Joshi is a Senior Content Producer with nearly five years of experience in journalism. She covers Indian politics and geopolitics, with a focus on diplomatic relations, trade negotiations, and economic policy between countries. She has previously worked at India Today, CNN-News18 and India TV. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major national and international developments, including the Air India plane crash, the Pahalgam terror attack, India–US trade tensions, tensions in the Middle East, high-profile crime stories in India, multiple state Assembly elections, and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She spearheaded the Bihar Assembly elections live blog, which drew over one million users to the Hindustan Times website. Her reporting on India–US tariff and trade tensions has consistently driven strong readership and engagement for the platform. In addition to reporting, she has spent a significant part of her career leading newsroom shifts, ideating stories, editing and fine-tuning copies, and seeing coverage through from planning to publication, alongside writing original articles. At HT, she received the Insta Award for being the top contributor to the HT News Team in November.Read More