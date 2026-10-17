Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting in Goa as Congress concludes outreach yatra on October 18

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will participate in the party's public outreach campaign, "Goy Rakhon Yatra", in Goa on Sunday and address a public meeting in Margao. Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar told PTI on Saturday that the public meeting will mark the conclusion of the 28-day-long yatra. The yatra, which began on September 22, covers all 40 assembly constituencies in the coastal state. (AICC/ANI)

The yatra, which began on September 22, covers all 40 assembly constituencies in the coastal state. The Congress has projected the campaign as a movement to safeguard Goa's land, identity, environment and cultural heritage, while reaching out to people across the state.

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The Congress's campaign has raised issues including land conversion, unemployment, corruption, public safety and the preservation of Goa's distinctive social and cultural identity.

The campaign comes ahead of the 2027 Goa assembly elections, with the opposition party seeking to strengthen its grassroots presence and mobilise support across constituencies, including those represented by the ruling BJP.

"Gandhi was earlier scheduled to participate in the yatra but postponed his visit owing to protests in Delhi over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls," Chodankar said, adding that Gandhi's participation will provide a national-level focus to the Congress campaign.