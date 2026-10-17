'A proud dad': Assam CM Himanta Biswa shares emotional note as son receives law degree, posts photo with CJI Surya Kant

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared an emotional message on Saturday for his son, Nandil, who received his law degree from NLSIU Bengaluru. Sharing a photograph of his son receiving his law degree from Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Sarma wrote on X, “Today, I was simply a proud dad.” Sharing a post on X, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated his son receiving a law degree. (Photos Credit: @himantabiswa/X (L); ANI (R)) Also Read | CJI Surya Kant calls on graduates to ‘defend liberty, uphold Constitution’ at Bengaluru law college "Watching Nandil receive his law degree at NLSIU Bengaluru this morning brought back so many memories," he added.

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Reflecting on his son's decision to take a year off for CLAT preparation, the chief minister recalled, "I still remember when he first told Riniki and me that he wanted to take a year off to prepare for CLAT. The father in me had a few questions and, admittedly, a few worries too. But he knew what he wanted, believed in himself, and gave it his all. He went on to secure an All India Rank of 40 in CLAT, reminding us both how important it is to trust our children’s choices." Also Read | ‘I apologise’: Assam CM Himanta orders probe after ambulance stopped for his convoy in Silchar Sarma further said, “We spend years guiding our children, only to discover just how much they teach us along the way. Today, my heart is full. So proud of you, Nandil. Go write your next chapter.”