'A proud dad': Assam CM Himanta Biswa shares emotional note as son receives law degree, posts photo with CJI Surya Kant
CM Sarma, in his post on X, also reflected on his son's decision to take a year off for CLAT preparation.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared an emotional message on Saturday for his son, Nandil, who received his law degree from NLSIU Bengaluru. Sharing a photograph of his son receiving his law degree from Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Sarma wrote on X, “Today, I was simply a proud dad.”
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"Watching Nandil receive his law degree at NLSIU Bengaluru this morning brought back so many memories," he added.
Deep Dive
Reflecting on his son's decision to take a year off for CLAT preparation, the chief minister recalled, "I still remember when he first told Riniki and me that he wanted to take a year off to prepare for CLAT. The father in me had a few questions and, admittedly, a few worries too. But he knew what he wanted, believed in himself, and gave it his all. He went on to secure an All India Rank of 40 in CLAT, reminding us both how important it is to trust our children’s choices."
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Sarma further said, “We spend years guiding our children, only to discover just how much they teach us along the way. Today, my heart is full. So proud of you, Nandil. Go write your next chapter.”
CJI urges law graduates to uphold justice
CJI Surya Kant on Saturday urged graduating law students to uphold justice, defend liberty and remain committed to constitutional values, according to news agency PTI.
Addressing the 34th annual convocation of the NLSIU Bengaluru, he said legal education must go beyond academic learning and prepare students to engage with diverse perspectives.
Also Read | CJI Surya Kant set to attend NLSIU convocation weeks after row over proposed presence: Report
"The purpose of legal education extends beyond learning the principles of criminal or constitutional law; it rests in the invigorating experience of encountering those who see the world differently than we do," PTI quoted the CJI as saying.
"The legal profession is not for the faint of heart. It demands not only the mastery of statutes and precedent but also the courage to defend what is just, and the humility to listen to voices that are often unheard," he said.
The CJI added, "As you step out into the world, know that the nation looks to you- not just as practitioners of law but as heralds of hope. May your careers be distinguished, your endeavours impactful and your contributions everlasting."
(with inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More