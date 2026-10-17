8 killed as vehicle carrying pilgrims to Rajasthan's Khatu Shyam temple plunges into drain

At least eight people were killed and 17 others injured after a tempo traveller carrying pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh to Rajasthan's Khatu Shyam temple broke through a road divider and plunged nearly 20 feet into a seasonal drain along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota district on Saturday morning, police said. The tempo traveller was carrying around 25 passengers to Rajasthan's Khatu Shyam temple, police said. (HT Photo)

Police officers said the tempo traveller was carrying around 25 passengers, most of whom were residents of Betul district in Madhya Pradesh. They had left Betul on Friday night to visit the Khatu Shyam temple in Reengus, Sikar district.

Seemliya Station House Officer (SHO) Nand Singh said the vehicle had crossed the Karadiya toll plaza and was heading towards Sultanpur when the driver lost control. The vehicle broke through the divider, plunged into the drain and crashed into a wall.

Seven of the deceased have been identified as Aruna, Vaishnavi, Trisha, Krishna, Anita, Om Suryavanshi and Raju, while the identity of the eighth victim is yet to be established. A total of 17 passengers were reported injured in the accident, although only some have been identified so far. The injured include Hemlata Gaikwad, Ajay, Vanshika, Monisha, Chitresh, Saransh, Chetan, Krishvi, Vaidhi, Neelu, Santosh, Varsha and Kamlesh.

Police said all the deceased and injured are believed to be relatives or family friends. The bodies of the eight victims have been brought to Kota and kept in the mortuary.

The accident occurred between 6 am and 7 am. Four passengers died on the spot, while four others succumbed to their injuries en route to the hospital.

The impact severely damaged the front portion of the vehicle, leaving several passengers trapped inside. Police suspect that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, although the exact cause of the accident is yet to be established, officers said.

Villagers and passersby rushed to the spot and began helping the passengers. Police personnel, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) rescue teams and emergency ambulance services subsequently joined the operation. An NHAI crane was deployed to retrieve the badly damaged vehicle from the drain, officers said.

“Four ambulances were immediately dispatched to the accident site after authorities received information about the incident,” Sultanpur Block Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Rajesh Samar said.

The injured were taken to the New Hospital attached to Kota Medical College and MBS Hospital for treatment. The condition of several passengers remains critical.

Meanwhile, the NHAI, in a statement posted on its official X handle, attributed the accident to suspected driver fatigue and excessive speed.

“According to preliminary information received from the spot, the tempo traveller was moving at high speed in the overtaking lane when the driver apparently dozed off, causing the vehicle to go out of control and fall off the expressway near Karadia village,” the NHAI said.

The authority further stated that emergency response teams were mobilised immediately after the accident was reported.

“Four NHAI ambulances, a route patrol vehicle (RPV) team, a crane, a JCB, two ambulances from the 108 emergency service and other available emergency vehicles reached the spot and began relief and rescue operations,” it said.

Following the accident, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited the hospital and met the injured passengers. Taking serious note of the incident, Birla directed the Kota District Collector and Superintendent of Police to constitute a special investigation committee to examine the circumstances that led to the crash. He said further action would be taken based on the committee's findings.

“Based on the findings of the investigation, comprehensive measures will be taken to prevent such accidents in the future. We are conducting a road safety study on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway,” Birla said.

He added that a final review meeting would be held in November, following which accident-prone stretches and black spots falling under the jurisdiction of the NHAI or other departments would be rectified.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also expressed grief over the loss of lives. In a post on X, he described the accident as deeply distressing and said he had directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured and provide necessary assistance to the affected families. He also extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief over the accident. In a post on X, he described the loss of lives as deeply saddening and heartbreaking.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear this irreparable loss. I also wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Gehlot wrote.