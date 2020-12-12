e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Goa Zilla Panchayat polls: Over 11 per cent voting recorded till 10 am

Goa Zilla Panchayat polls: Over 11 per cent voting recorded till 10 am

As per State Election Commission (SEC), there are 25 seats in North Goa, while 23 seats are in South Goa.

india Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 13:38 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Panaji
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant votes in Goa Zilla Panchayat polls.
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant votes in Goa Zilla Panchayat polls.(Image via Twitter)
         

Over 11 per cent voting was recorded till 10 am in Goa on Saturday, two hours after polling for Zilla Panchayat elections started for 48 seats in over 1,200 polling stations.

As per State Election Commission (SEC), there are 25 seats in North Goa, while 23 seats are in South Goa.

“A total of 200 candidates are in the fray on 48 seats. Ruling BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) has fielded 41 candidates, while 37 candidates are on field from Congress’ ticket. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also fielded 20 candidates, followed by 17 candidates from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is also in the race with six candidates, while 79 independent candidates are fighting the election independently,” said the SEC.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with his wife voted from Pale Zilla panchayat seat today.

After casting his vote, the chief minister tweeted, “Let us come together and strengthen our democracy. Urging all voters to exercise your democratic right to vote for the Zilla Panchayat Election 2020, to drive Goa’s rural development.”

The polls were scheduled to be conducted in March but were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

tags
top news
‘Put them behind bars’: Farmer leader on ‘anti-social’ elements in stir
‘Put them behind bars’: Farmer leader on ‘anti-social’ elements in stir
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
Govt cancels GST registration of 163k biz entities over non-filing of tax returns
Govt cancels GST registration of 163k biz entities over non-filing of tax returns
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
How many sacrifices will farmers have to make, asks Rahul Gandhi
How many sacrifices will farmers have to make, asks Rahul Gandhi
Lancet introduces commission to discuss health care in India, make suggestions
Lancet introduces commission to discuss health care in India, make suggestions
Gehlot says BJP spreading lies on Congress performance in rural body polls, presents data
Gehlot says BJP spreading lies on Congress performance in rural body polls, presents data
‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden
‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In