Goa's off-shore casinos get six-month extension
The Goa cabinet on Wednesday approved a six-month extension for off-shore casinos operating on Mandovi river off Panaji.
Vessels with casinos that are anchored in Mandovi river, can continue their operations for another six months from March 31 to September 30.
Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state cabinet has granted the extension for off-shore casinos to remain in Mandovi river till an alternate location is recommended to them.
Earlier, the state government led by late Manohar Parrikar had said that off-shore casinos would be moved out of the river to another location owing to the opposition from locals and NGOs.
Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai had mooted the idea of creating an entertainment zone near the upcoming international airport at Mopa in North Goa, where these casinos can be shifted.
There are six off-shore casinos currently operating from Mandovi river in the state capital.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
