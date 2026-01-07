'Didn't know where to go': Man's dramatic detention after clashes near mosque in Delhi | On cam
While the Delhi Police was taking a person away on Wednesday, he, seemingly in panic, told the media that he was just on his way to buy medicines.
A dramatic detention over the clashes in Old Delhi area was caught on camera on Wednesday when police caught a man who was seen pleading innocence, saying he was just out to buy medicines. This happened amid a heavy police deployment and empty streets in the morning, a day after clashes broke out over a demolition drive authorities were carrying out near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid.
While the Delhi Police was taking a person away on Wednesday, he, seemingly in panic, told the media that he was just on his way to buy medicines, because of his familiarity with the area. Claiming to be from Uttar Pradesh, the man alleged that he wasn't even given a chance to turn away. Track latest updates from Delhi demolition drive here
" I was just on my way to buy medicines, they told me to take another way, but I didn't know where to go, as I am only accustomed to this area. Now, they have detained me without giving me a chance to turn away. I am originally from Uttar Pradesh. I work here," the man said while being taken away by the security personnel.
Delhi demolition drive sparks clashes
The demolition was scheduled to begin at 8 am and was initiated around 1:30 am, triggering protests from local residents, as reported by HT earlier. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) reportedly carried out a demolition drive on the alleged encroachment pursuant to the directions of the high court.
While the situation was normal on Wednesday morning, tension still prevailed in parts of Old Delhi where the clashes broke over the bulldozer action close to the mosque which is located near Ramlila Maidan.
At least five people were detained after a first information report (FIR) was registered by the Delhi Police in connection with alleged stone pelting incidents during a demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near a century-old mosque at Turkman Gate in the early hours of Wednesday.
Videos circulated among neighbourhood groups showed bulldozers and earth-movers razing structures close to the mosque as police personnel remained stationed. Other clips also showed firing of tear gas shells and stone pelting incidents. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.
Madhur Verma, joint commissioner of police (Central Range), said the demolition was carried out “pursuant to the directions of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi” and that extensive law-and-order arrangements were made to ensure the drive was conducted smoothly.
“The entire area was meticulously divided into nine zones, each under the supervision of an officer of the rank of additional deputy commissioner of police. Over ten companies of Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed at sensitive points,” the earlier HT report quoted Verma.