'Didn't know where to go': Man's dramatic detention after clashes near mosque in Delhi | On cam

A dramatic detention over the clashes in Old Delhi area was caught on camera on Wednesday when police caught a man who was seen pleading innocence, saying he was just out to buy medicines. This happened amid a heavy police deployment and empty streets in the morning, a day after clashes broke out over a demolition drive authorities were carrying out near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid. A man was seen pleading for innocence in panic after he was nabbed by security personnel over clashes near a mosque in Old Delhi area on Wednesday (Grab from ANI video)

While the Delhi Police was taking a person away on Wednesday, he, seemingly in panic, told the media that he was just on his way to buy medicines, because of his familiarity with the area. Claiming to be from Uttar Pradesh, the man alleged that he wasn't even given a chance to turn away. Track latest updates from Delhi demolition drive here

" I was just on my way to buy medicines, they told me to take another way, but I didn't know where to go, as I am only accustomed to this area. Now, they have detained me without giving me a chance to turn away. I am originally from Uttar Pradesh. I work here," the man said while being taken away by the security personnel.