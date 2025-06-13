Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi
Gold price in India rise amid Israel strike on Iran. Check citywise rates

ByHT News Desk
Jun 13, 2025 02:36 PM IST

Gold rates today in India saw a rise of Rs. 880 per 10 grams for 24 carat and Rs. 800 for 22 carat, amid the geopolitical tensions and decline in rupee value

Gold prices in India continued to increase for the second day on June 13, Friday. The price of 24-carat gold increased to 99,463 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced at 91,183 for the same quantity. This is amid the global tensions with Israel launching strikes on Iran on Friday.

Gold price in Indian markets also rose amid the conflict between Israel and Iran(Representational Image)
Citywise gold prices

City22K (per 10 grams)24K (per 10 grams)
DelhiRs. 91183Rs. 99463
MumbaiRs. 91037Rs. 99317
BengaluruRs. 91025Rs. 99305
ChennaiRs. 91031Rs. 99311

Gold prices surged significantly across major metropolitan cities today, marking a sharp rise in both 24 carat and 22 carat rates. The price of 24 carat gold increased by 880 per 10 grams. In Bangalore, it was priced at 99,305, while Chennai follows closely at 99,311. Delhi recorded the highest rate at 99,463 per 10 grams. Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune showed similar upward trends with rates at 99,315, 99,317, and 99,323 respectively.

Similarly, 22 carat gold prices went up by 800 per 10 grams across the metro cities. Bangalore recorded a price of  91,025, with Chennai at 91,031. Delhi once again topped the list at 91,183 per 10 grams. In Kolkata, the price stood at 91,035, while Mumbai and Pune reported rates of 91,037 and 91,043 respectively.

Gold prices in India driven by weaker rupee and geopolitical tension

Analysts said the sharp increase in gold prices in India was primarily driven by a weaker rupee and heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which spurred safe-haven demand for the precious metal. In terms of the Rupee value, on Friday, rupee declined 56 paise to 86.08 against the US dollar in the initial trade due to a spike in global oil prices and a firm dollar amid rising tensions in the Middle East. On the global front, gold futures rose USD 41.62 per ounce, or 1.22 per cent, to trade at USD 3,444.02 per ounce. Vice-President of Commodities at Mehta Equities, Rahul Kalantri, said that "Gold prices rallied sharply amid escalating Israel-Iran tensions, boosting safe-haven demand. In the morning session, the precious metal breached the USD 3,420 per ounce-mark and hit 6-week highs."

(With PTI Inputs)

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Gold price in India rise amid Israel strike on Iran. Check citywise rates
Friday, June 13, 2025
