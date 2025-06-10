Gold prices decline in major metropolitan cities. Check rates

Gold rate of 24 carat gold in India was at ₹97853 as of Tuesday morning. While for the 22 carat gold, it was at Rs. 89713 for 10 grams of gold. Overall the gold prices decline and varied in different metropolitan cities. The price of 24 carat gold saw a uniform drop of Rs. 280 per 10 grams across all major metropolitan cities in India. (Representational Image)

The price of 24 carat gold saw a uniform drop of ₹280 per 10 grams across all major metropolitan cities in India. In Bangalore, the price stood at ₹97,695 per 10 grams, while in Chennai it was slightly higher at ₹97,701. Delhi recorded the highest price among the metropolitan cities at ₹97,853 per 10 grams. Kolkata and Mumbai had similar rates at ₹97,705 and ₹97,707 respectively, with Pune close behind at ₹97,713 per 10 grams.

Similarly, 22 carat gold also witnessed a consistent price drop of ₹250 per 10 grams across the same cities. In Bangalore, the price was ₹89,555, and in Chennai, it was ₹89,561. Delhi again recorded the highest rate at ₹89,713 per 10 grams. Kolkata and Mumbai had nearly identical prices at ₹89,565 and ₹89,567, while Pune offered gold at ₹ 89,573.

Gold rates decline amid US-China talks

Gold rates declined on Tuesday amid the market participants waiting for further developments from ongoing U.S.-China trade talks in London. Spot gold fell 0.5% to $3,311.16 an ounce, as of 0125 GMT. U.S. gold futures also fell 0.7% to $3,330.90. This comes amid the ongoing high-level trade talks between the U.S. and Chinese officials, extending into a second day, with discussions encompassing issues ranging from tariffs to rare earth restrictions. Elsewhere, spot silver was down 0.6% to $36.51 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.8% to $1,210.46, while palladium fell 0.2% to $1,071.75. Gold gains appeal during uncertain geopolitical and economic times and tends to do well when interest rates are low.

(With Reuters Inputs)