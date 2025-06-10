Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
Gold prices decline in major metropolitan cities. Check rates

ByHT News Desk
Jun 10, 2025 10:59 AM IST

Gold rates in India saw a decline of Rs. 280 per 10 grams for 24 carat and Rs. 250 for 22 carat gold.

Gold rate of 24 carat gold in India was at 97853 as of Tuesday morning. While for the 22 carat gold, it was at Rs. 89713 for 10 grams of gold. Overall the gold prices decline and varied in different metropolitan cities.

The price of 24 carat gold saw a uniform drop of Rs. 280 per 10 grams across all major metropolitan cities in India. (Representational Image)
Gold price rates for 22 carat

The price of 24 carat gold saw a uniform drop of 280 per 10 grams across all major metropolitan cities in India. In Bangalore, the price stood at 97,695 per 10 grams, while in Chennai it was slightly higher at 97,701. Delhi recorded the highest price among the metropolitan cities at 97,853 per 10 grams. Kolkata and Mumbai had similar rates at 97,705 and 97,707 respectively, with Pune close behind at 97,713 per 10 grams.

Gold price rates for 22 carat

Similarly, 22 carat gold also witnessed a consistent price drop of 250 per 10 grams across the same cities. In Bangalore, the price was 89,555, and in Chennai, it was 89,561. Delhi again recorded the highest rate at 89,713 per 10 grams. Kolkata and Mumbai had nearly identical prices at 89,565 and 89,567, while Pune offered gold at  89,573.

Gold rates decline amid US-China talks

Gold rates declined on Tuesday amid the market participants waiting for further developments from ongoing U.S.-China trade talks in London. Spot gold fell 0.5% to $3,311.16 an ounce, as of 0125 GMT. U.S. gold futures also fell 0.7% to $3,330.90. This comes amid the ongoing high-level trade talks between the U.S. and Chinese officials, extending into a second day, with discussions encompassing issues ranging from tariffs to rare earth restrictions. Elsewhere, spot silver was down 0.6% to $36.51 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.8% to $1,210.46, while palladium fell 0.2% to $1,071.75. Gold gains appeal during uncertain geopolitical and economic times and tends to do well when interest rates are low.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Tuesday, June 10, 2025
