Gold prices for the day: Check live prices in your city

Gold prices in India have climbed a steep slope in the past few days amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, with today's Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd (MCX) gold index quoted at ₹1,00,314 for every 10 grams of the metal at 6.20 am. Gold has reportedly solidified its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes.(Pixabay/representational)

After Israel attacked targets at several locations across Iran on Jun 13, under the codename Operation Rising Lion, gold prices in the country have been experiencing a significant surge. On Jun 12, the day before the attack, the MCX gold index was priced at ₹98,110 for every 10 grams. On Jun 13, the rate soared up to ₹1,00,165.

According to a Livemint report, experts say that gold and silver are safe haven bets that investors can make in these volatile markets. Year-to-date (YTD) gold prices have risen 31 per cent with consistent record highs solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge, says the report.

Today's MCX silver prices were at ₹1,06,474 per kg, according to the official website, and ₹1,06,920 per kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Here are the gold prices for the day for Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 16

• Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,00,160/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,00,314/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,06,580/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,06,474/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 16

• Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,00,290/10 gm.

• MCX Gold ratein Mumbai — ₹1,00,314/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,06,720/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,06,474/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 16

• Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,00,450/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,00,314/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,06,890/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,06,474/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — June 16

• Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,00,120/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,00,314/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,06,540/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,06,474/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 16

• Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,00,580/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,00,314/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,07,030/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,06,474/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 16

• Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,00,370/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,00,314/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,06,810/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,06,474/kg.