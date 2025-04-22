Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gold prices hit record 1 lakh per 10 gm ahead of Akshaya Tritiya

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2025 10:57 AM IST

Gold prices soared to an all-time high due to fears of President Trump's potential dismissal of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. 

Gold continued its scorching rally, hitting an all-time high amid fears that President Donald Trump might sack Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, prompting investors to pull out of US stocks, bonds, and the dollar.

In India, gold prices touched <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh per 10 grams, sending shockwaves through India’s middle class.(File Photo)
In India, gold prices touched 1 lakh per 10 grams, sending shockwaves through India’s middle class.(File Photo)

In India, gold prices touched 1 lakh per 10 grams, sending shockwaves through India’s middle class. While many may now have to work harder to invest in the precious metal, it's Indian housewives—famous for their gold savings—who could feel the pinch the most ahead of Akshaya Tritiya.

Spot gold was up 1.7% at $3,482.26 an ounce, as of 0434 GMT, after touching a record high of $3,494.66 per ounce earlier in the session, news agency Reuters reported.

US gold futures firmed 2% to $3,492.60. "Investors have been giving a wide berth to US assets amid tariff worries and Trump-Powell dramas, which has kept gold in prime position to capitalise on the dollar's woes," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Trump reiterated his call for an immediate reduction in interest rates on Monday, warning that the US economy could face a slowdown, while criticising Powell's stance to keep rates unchanged until clarity on the inflation impact of Trump's tariff plans.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Gold prices hit record 1 lakh per 10 gm ahead of Akshaya Tritiya
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On