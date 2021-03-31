IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Gold smuggling: Third case filed against ED
The ED approached the high court on Monday to quash the FIR against its officials. In picture - Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.(AP)
The ED approached the high court on Monday to quash the FIR against its officials. In picture - Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.(AP)
india news

Gold smuggling: Third case filed against ED

The latest case is based on the statement of one of the accused in the smuggling case Sandeep Nair in which he alleged that he was under pressure to implicate the state government and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 04:47 AM IST

The ongoing tussle between the Centre and Kerala government over the gold smuggling case deepened further after the latter filed a fresh case against the ED. This is the third case filed against the central agency.

The latest case is based on the statement of one of the accused in the smuggling case Sandeep Nair in which he alleged that he was under pressure to implicate the state government and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He is in custody under COFEPOSA (Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act).

Also read | PM steps up attack on DMK, says LDF ‘betrayed’ Kerala

The ED approached the high court on Monday to quash the FIR against its officials. In its plea, the agency said its officials were intimidated and it was a ploy to weaken the probe.

The gold smuggling case surfaced in July last year after 30 kilograms of gold was seized from a consignment camouflaged as a diplomatic bag in the UAE consulate in the state capital. Later, many officials were arrested for helping the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala gold smuggling case enforcement directorate pinarayi vijayan + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP