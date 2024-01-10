‘Golden ribbon’: Anand Mahindra shares video of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link adorned in night light

Mahindra Group conglomerate chairperson Anand Mahindra on Wednesday took to his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a mesmerising view of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) in the night. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, said to be the longest sea bridge in the country, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12.(X/@anandmahindra)

While dubbing the sea bridge ‘golden ribbon', he shared the video of the sea bridge on X and he said that he cannot wait to drive on the sea bridge. "A night-time video of the Mumbai Trans harbour link. Connectivity & Commerce will be enhanced through the Commitment of hard-working, talented engineers. Can’t wait to drive down this," he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate MTHL on January 12. This bridge will bring economic development and growth in areas connected to it,” Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said.

Developed at a cost of ₹18,000 crore, the six-lane, 21.8-km-long sea bridge originates from Sewri in Mumbai and terminates at Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka in Raigad district. Out of the total stretch, 16.5 km is above the sea, and the remaining 5.5 km is on land. MTHL has been named Atal Setu after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Shinde last week visited the sea bridge in Navi Mumbai to take stock of development progress of the harbour link. "This project would help cover the distance between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai in just 20 minutes which otherwise takes 2 hours. This would provide a big relief to residents of Mumbai as they would be free of traffic snarls," the CM said.

As the bridge would connect Mumbai with the Mumbai-Goa Highway, Vasai and Virar, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad districts, various new projects and big companies would come to Navi Mumbai, ushering in development in the entire region, Shinde added.

The construction of the bridge began in 2018. While it was expected to be open to the public in 4.5 years, the project was delayed by eight months due to the Covid-19 outbreak.