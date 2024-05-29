 Gonda: SUV in convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s son Karan Bhushan hits bike, 2 youth killed | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Gonda: SUV in convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s son Karan Bhushan hits bike, 2 youth killed

ByHT News Desk
May 29, 2024 02:24 PM IST

However, it's unclear whether Karan Bhushan Singh or Brij Bhushan was present in the convoy.

Two youths were killed and a woman injured after being hit by a vehicle that was allegedly in the cavalcade of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Kaiserganj Karan Bhushan Singh, the younger son of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda on Wednesday, May 29, police said.

Police personnel near the wreckage of an escort vehicle, part of the convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son and BJP leader Karan Bhushan Singh, that allegedly hit a biker, in Gonda, Wednesday,(PTI)
Police personnel near the wreckage of an escort vehicle, part of the convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son and BJP leader Karan Bhushan Singh, that allegedly hit a biker, in Gonda, Wednesday,(PTI)

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is the sitting Kaiserganj MP and the former Wrestling Federation of India chief. However, it's unclear whether Karan Bhushan Singh or Brij Bhushan was present in the convoy.

Kernalganj SHO Nirbhay Narayan Singh said Rehan Khan, 17, and his cousin Shehzad Khan, 20, who was riding on a motorcycle, were hit by the vehicle near a school.

The injured woman, Sita Devi (60), has been admitted to hospital and police personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure law and order.

The SUV that hit the duo lost control, the SHO told news agency PTI.

The SUV, UP32HW1800, is registered in the name of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's educational institute.

The police have seized the SUV and arrested its driver, Lavkush Srivastava, The Indian Express reported.

Additional superintendent of police, Gonda, Radhey Shyam Rai said they were recording the driver’s statement to understand the sequence of events, the report added.

The IE report, citing another police officer, claimed that a preliminary inquiry revealed that on Wednesday morning, Karan Singh’s convoy, consisting of four vehicles, was passing through Karnalganj. While three vehicles crossed the railway crossing, the fourth vehicle, which was later involved in the accident, stayed back as a train passed.

After the train passed, the driver of the fourth vehicle allegedly sped up to catch up with the other vehicles. The SUV collided with a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction near a petrol pump, it added.

Police are investigating accounts that the motorcyclist swerved to avoid an elderly woman crossing the road. Upon witnessing the incident, the woman fell unconscious, officers said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
