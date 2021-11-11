Goods train derails in Uttar Pradesh’s Badlapur; no injuries reported

At least 20 wagons of an empty goods train derailed along the Jaunpur-Sultanpur railway track near Ghatampur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Badlapur on Thursday and disrupted railway traffic, officials said.

The train was on its way to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar (Mughalsarai) from Sultanpur. It derailed as it crossed the Srikrishnanagar railway station around 7:57am.

Railway officials and a police team immediately rushed to the accident scene to find out the cause of the derailment and to ensure the resumption of railway traffic. The driver, his team, and the guard of the train managed to escape unhurt.

A railway official said that the efforts were to clear the track for the resumption of the traffic on it.

Additional railway divisional manager (Varanasi) Ravi Chaturvedi said that some trains were diverted to other routes. He added that the work to clear the track was going on at a war-footing.