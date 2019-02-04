Goods train knocks down 3 spotted deers in Odisha

Two days after an elephant was knocked down by a goods train, three spotted deers were killed after another goods train ran over them in coastal Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha on Sunday night.

Cuttack divisional forest officer Sudarshan Patra said the mishap took place when the herd of deers was crossing the railway tracks at Dhalatangada forest in Gopalpur area under of Jagatsinghpur district.

“Our team of officials are at the spot and trying to gather more details,” said Patra.

Spotted deers are listed under Schedule 3 of Wildlife Protection Act, which means they are endangered and under the threat of extinction.

On Friday, a female elephant in Dhenkanal district was similarly knocked dead by a goods train. The elephant, part of a herd, was crossing the railway tracks at Barada level crossing under Sadar police limits when the mishap occurred. The train was running at such a high speed that it dragged the elephant for about 500 metres. However, other elephants managed to escape.

In November last year, a female elephant was knocked to death by a train in Keonjhar district.

The year 2018-19 has turned out to be a graveyard for elephants in Odisha with reports of more and more jumbo deaths being reported from all over the State with unfailing regularity.

The state also became a veritable ground for man-animal conflict as the pachyderms raided ripened paddy crops as well as houses looking for food. While 80 elephants have so far died in 2018-10, an equal number of human deaths have been killed in man-elephant conflict during the same period.

