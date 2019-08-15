Google celebrates Indian Independence Day with doodle

india

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:59 IST

India is set to celebrate its 73rd Independence Day on Thursday and Google marked the occasion with a doodle. The nation got independence from the United Kingdom on this day in 1947.

The celebration will be kick started in the capital with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation from the Red Fort, which is scheduled to begin at 7.30 am.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday delivered his address to the nation, in which his key message was against intolerance and hate-mongering, underlining that India has always lived by the organising principle of live and let live.

