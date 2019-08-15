New Delhi -°C
Thursday, Aug 15, 2019
Google celebrates Indian Independence Day with doodle
India will celebrate its 73rd Independence Day on Thursday.india Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:59 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India is set to celebrate its 73rd Independence Day on Thursday and Google marked the occasion with a doodle. The nation got independence from the United Kingdom on this day in 1947.
The celebration will be kick started in the capital with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation from the Red Fort, which is scheduled to begin at 7.30 am.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday delivered his address to the nation, in which his key message was against intolerance and hate-mongering, underlining that India has always lived by the organising principle of live and let live.
First Published: Aug 15, 2019 00:58 IST
tags
more from india