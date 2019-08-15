e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 15, 2019

Google celebrates Indian Independence Day with doodle

India will celebrate its 73rd Independence Day on Thursday.

india Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The nation got independence from the United Kingdom on this day in 1947.
The nation got independence from the United Kingdom on this day in 1947.(Google (Screengrab) )
         

India is set to celebrate its 73rd Independence Day on Thursday and Google marked the occasion with a doodle. The nation got independence from the United Kingdom on this day in 1947.

The celebration will be kick started in the capital with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation from the Red Fort, which is scheduled to begin at 7.30 am.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday delivered his address to the nation, in which his key message was against intolerance and hate-mongering, underlining that India has always lived by the organising principle of live and let live.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 00:58 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesHappy Independence Day 2019KashmirChandrayaan 2Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019Delhi PoliceAshes 2019 2nd TestDelhi Metro
    don't miss