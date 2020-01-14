e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / India News / Google celebrates noted poet and reformer Kaifi Azmi’s 101 birthday with a Doodle

Google celebrates noted poet and reformer Kaifi Azmi’s 101 birthday with a Doodle

The late Urdu poet and lyricist, Kaifi Azmi is noted for bringing Urdu literature into the film industry. January 14 marks his birth anniversary.

india Updated: Jan 14, 2020 07:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Marking renowned Indian Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi’s 101 birth anniversary, Google on Tuesday released a serene doodle. A Sahitya Akademi award and National award winner, Azmi graced the Indian film industry for decades with his lyrics and songs.

The late Urdu poet and lyricist, Kaifi Azmi is noted for bringing Urdu literature into the film industry.

His legendary works such as Pakeezah’s soundtrack Chalte Chalte, Koi Yeh Kaise Bataye from Arth, Yeh Duniya Yeh Mehfil and his own poem Aurat have gone down as notable contributions in Urdu language and Hindi language.

Azmi, born a Sayyid Athar Hussein Rizvi, was born on 14 January 1919 in then United British province Mizwaan, which is now Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Son of an affluent zamindar in Azamgarh’s Meejwan village, Kaifi rebelled against the hierarchal and inequal social system he grew up in and his poetry highlighted the exploitation of the masses and the need for a new and just social order.

An avowed communist, Kaifi’s association with the Progressive Writers’ Movement and the Communist Party lent a distinctive social consciousness to all his works.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
India, US in talks to finalise dates for Donald Trump’s state visit
India, US in talks to finalise dates for Donald Trump’s state visit
Apache, Chinook choppers to debut at Republic Day fly-past
Apache, Chinook choppers to debut at Republic Day fly-past
Kashmir cop Davinder Singh’s alibi without evidence: Interrogators
Kashmir cop Davinder Singh’s alibi without evidence: Interrogators
Inflation at 5-yr-high, vegetables 60% expensive; to hurt economic recovery
Inflation at 5-yr-high, vegetables 60% expensive; to hurt economic recovery
Killing Soleimani ‘legitimate,’ Trump had authority, says US top attorney
Killing Soleimani ‘legitimate,’ Trump had authority, says US top attorney
‘What’s happening is sad’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Citizenship Act
‘What’s happening is sad’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Citizenship Act
Queen Elizabeth II agrees to let Prince Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
Queen Elizabeth II agrees to let Prince Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news