Google celebrates noted poet and reformer Kaifi Azmi’s 101 birthday with a Doodle

india

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 07:24 IST

Marking renowned Indian Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi’s 101 birth anniversary, Google on Tuesday released a serene doodle. A Sahitya Akademi award and National award winner, Azmi graced the Indian film industry for decades with his lyrics and songs.

The late Urdu poet and lyricist, Kaifi Azmi is noted for bringing Urdu literature into the film industry.

His legendary works such as Pakeezah’s soundtrack Chalte Chalte, Koi Yeh Kaise Bataye from Arth, Yeh Duniya Yeh Mehfil and his own poem Aurat have gone down as notable contributions in Urdu language and Hindi language.

Azmi, born a Sayyid Athar Hussein Rizvi, was born on 14 January 1919 in then United British province Mizwaan, which is now Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Son of an affluent zamindar in Azamgarh’s Meejwan village, Kaifi rebelled against the hierarchal and inequal social system he grew up in and his poetry highlighted the exploitation of the masses and the need for a new and just social order.

An avowed communist, Kaifi’s association with the Progressive Writers’ Movement and the Communist Party lent a distinctive social consciousness to all his works.

(With inputs from PTI)