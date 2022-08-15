Google Doodle: What kite-flying signifies - India @75

Google on Monday marked India's 75 years of independence with its doodle artwork. The animation – illustrated by Kerala-based guest artist Neethi – beautifully portrays the Indian tradition of making and flying kites, also considered a symbol of Independence from British rule.

The GIF animation shows kites in bright colours being flown by a group of people, instilling a sense of community as India celebrates its democratic journey, and signifying the great heights achieved by the country in the years gone by.

It was on this day in 1947 that India attained freedom from nearly two hundred years of British colonial rule, ending a long fight for independence led by revolutionaries, including Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The day is all the more symbolic as India officially became a democratic country on this day, and the national flag was raised for the first time, from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi.

The tradition of flying kites on independence day became prevalent from the time when India was still a British colony and revolutionaries flew kites with slogans in protest against the colonisers. Since then, recreational and competitive kite flying has become one of the most popular I-day activities. Among other things, Indians also spend the day with their loved ones and host cultural programmes in neighborhoods and schools. To mark the historic day, many monuments and government offices are also decked up in tricolour.

Meanwhile, the day's celebrations will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the 'Tiranga' from the ramparts of the Red Fort in synchronization with a 21-gun salute. He will later address the nation and pay his tributes to the freedom fighters who fought against British rule. This will be Modi's ninth independence day address to the nation from the Red Fort.