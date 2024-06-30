 Google Maps ‘misguides’ Kerala youths into river, narrowly rescued | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Google Maps ‘misguides’ Kerala youths into river, narrowly rescued

ByHT News Desk
Jun 30, 2024 05:10 PM IST

Fire Force personnel rescue youths stuck in river guided by Google Maps

Two youths following Google Maps drove their car into a swollen river in Kasaragod, Kerala, but had a narrow escape when the vehicle got stuck in a tree.

Youths rescued from swollen river in Kerala after Google Maps mishap(Representative Image/Unsplash)
Youths rescued from swollen river in Kerala after Google Maps mishap(Representative Image/Unsplash)

The video of Fire Force personnel rescuing them to safety from the overflowing river in Pallanchi went viral on social media platforms on Sunday.

The rescued youths said they were heading to a hospital in Karnataka early in the morning, guided by Google Maps.

'Google Maps directed us to narrow road'

Abdul Rasheed, one of the youths, said that Google Maps directed them to a narrow road.

"With the car's headlights, we noticed some water ahead. However, we didn't realize there was a river on both sides and a bridge in the middle without sidewalls," he told a TV channel.

The car was swept by the current but was halted by a tree, allowing them to call for help.

How Google Maps are updated?

Google says its map is updated constantly, “every second of every day”. They collect new information from satellite images, Street View cars, Google Maps users, and local business owners to keep the map current.

There is also a dedicated team that works daily to ensure data accuracy. They use third-party resources, develop algorithms to update data and identify spam or fraud, and directly contact businesses and organizations for accurate information.

However, even these efforts are not enough to keep Maps accurate in real-time. Last month, a similar incident occurred when tourists from Hyderabad drove into a swollen stream in Kottayam using Google Maps. They were rescued, but their vehicle got swept away.

(Inputs from PTI)

