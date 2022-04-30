Gorakhnath temple attack: Accused was in contact with IS, say UP police

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday said that the Gorakhnath temple accused, Ahmed Murtaza, was in contact with the terrorist organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and was providing financial assistance to their supporters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference, Prashant Kumar, additional director general of police (Law and Order), said that the accused, via his bank accounts, sent around ₹8.5 lakh to support IS activities via organisations related to ISIS supporters in different countries in Europe and America. He sent various arms - AK47, M4 carbine via the internet, Kumar said.

The police added that Murtaza Abbasi was also in touch with ISIS terrorist and propaganda activist Mehndi Masood through social media. Mehndi Masood was arrested by Bangalore Police in 2014.

Also read: UP cop refuses comment on Gorakhnath Temple attack accused's mental health

The accused conducted a lone-wolf attack at the southern gate of Gorakhnath temple and attempted to snatch the rifle of security officials on duty to complete his terror demands. "His intention was to conduct a big operation after snatching the weapon," the ADG added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abbasi, an IIT-Mumbai graduate, tried to forcibly enter the Gorakhnath temple premises on April 3. When the security personnel tried to stop him, he attacked them with a sickle, injuring two constables of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). He was soon overpowered by other security staff and arrested.

Days after the attack, the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) was invoked against the accused and he was sent to Gorakhpur jail.