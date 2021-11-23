Bihar set to get its 4th expressway, will connect Gorakhpur to Siliguri

Bihar is all set to get a second expressway - which will start from Gorakhpur in eastern Uttar Praesh to Siliguri in West Bengal. According to Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan, most of this proposed expressway will pass through districts in north Bihar.

The report further said that the new road will prove to be a lifeline for those living in north Bihar. It will not only make commuting between Bihar and Bengal easier, but also lead to new trading route, Livehindustan reported.

The central government has given in-principle approval for the expressway and the road construction ministry of Bihar will soon start its construction, according to Livehindustan.

Currently, there is no road connecting Gorakhpur with Siliguri, which is why it takes nearly a day to cover the distance between the two cities. The proposed expressway will reduce the distance between Gorapkhpur and Siliguri to less than 600 kilometres. Most of it - around 416 kilometres - will pass through north Bihar, reported Livehindustan.

It will enter Bihar through Gopalganj, and pass through Siwan, Chhapra, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Saharsa, Purnia, Kishanganj before reaching Siliguri. This will be a greenfield expressway and won't include any of the existing roads, according to Livehindustan.

Since the speed of the vehicles is very high on the expressways, the alignment will be kept in such a manner that the road will be straight.

This will be the fourth expressway in Bihar. One such road is being constructed between Aurangabad and Jaynagar (in Madhubani district). A second one is being constructed between Raxaul and Patna, which will go to Kolkata. Another one is proposed between Buxar and Bhagalpur.

The Gorakhpur-Siliguri expressway will be connected to Azamgarh and other cities in Uttar Pradesh via link roads, which will eventually make connectivity to Delhi easier, reported Livehindustan.

