Got a challan issued in Delhi? Now you can waive it online; know steps here

The Delhi traffic police are organizing a ‘National Lok Adalat’ to settle the challan issued against a vehicle in the national capital on May 14. Delhiites can now get their traffic challans waived in the comfort of their homes. However, once the ‘e-challan’ is downloaded, people will need to visit the court to submit the challan. According to reports, the court will be functional from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

The challan may have been issued for several reasons such as red light violation/s, PUC, speed limit, and seat belt, among others.

In order to book a slot successfully, one will need to enter their vehicle number on the Lok Adalat website.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have already clarified that the settlement will be made only for those vehicles that were issued a challan before January 31, 2022.

Know how to book a slot online:

1. Visit the Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat website and make a booking against your challan

2. Bookings began at 10 am on May 11

3. Download the printout of the notice using the link

4. The downloaded notice slip will have the Court premise mentioned on it

5. Visit the mentioned court personally on the given date and time

6. Produce the challan to the Magistrate and appeal for the reduction or the waiver of the penalty