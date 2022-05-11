Home / India News / Got a challan issued in Delhi? Now you can waive it online; know steps here
india news

Got a challan issued in Delhi? Now you can waive it online; know steps here

The Delhi police have already clarified that the settlement will be made only for those vehicles that were issued a challan before January 31, 2022.
Got a challan issued in Delhi? Now you can waive it online; know steps here (Vijay Bate/HT Photo)
Got a challan issued in Delhi? Now you can waive it online; know steps here (Vijay Bate/HT Photo)
Published on May 11, 2022 01:53 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

The Delhi traffic police are organizing a ‘National Lok Adalat’ to settle the challan issued against a vehicle in the national capital on May 14. Delhiites can now get their traffic challans waived in the comfort of their homes. However, once the ‘e-challan’ is downloaded, people will need to visit the court to submit the challan. According to reports, the court will be functional from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

The challan may have been issued for several reasons such as red light violation/s, PUC, speed limit, and seat belt, among others.

In order to book a slot successfully, one will need to enter their vehicle number on the Lok Adalat website.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have already clarified that the settlement will be made only for those vehicles that were issued a challan before January 31, 2022.

Also read: Covid challans: Excuses aplenty for flouting rules

Know how to book a slot online:

1. Visit the Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat website and make a booking against your challan

2. Bookings began at 10 am on May 11

3. Download the printout of the notice using the link

4. The downloaded notice slip will have the Court premise mentioned on it

5. Visit the mentioned court personally on the given date and time

6. Produce the challan to the Magistrate and appeal for the reduction or the waiver of the penalty

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi e-challan
delhi e-challan
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out