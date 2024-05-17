Got job offers from Cambodia or Laos? You may land up in a scam. Check advisory

The Indian embassy Cambodia on Friday issued an advisory for those travelling to Cambodia and Laos for jobs, asking them to verify their employers with authorities as scams related to fraudulent job offers are on the rise. Thousands fall prey to social media ads promising high-paying jobs in Cambodia and Laos (UnSplash)

Job scams in Southeast Asia

Thousands fall prey to social media ads promising high-paying jobs in Cambodia and Laos.

Organised crime rings, which flourished during the COVID-19 pandemic, have expanded from Southeast Asia to form a global network, generating up to $3 trillion annually, as per Interpol.

The UN reported last year that over 1 lakh individuals were trafficked into online scam centres in Cambodia alone.

Recently, 250 Indians were rescued and repatriated by the government after being duped into fake employment schemes in Cambodia.

Indian government's advisory on fake job scams in Cambodia

1. The authorities have warned Indian nationals travelling for jobs in Cambodia and Southeast Asia about fake agents luring people into scam companies, particularly those involved in cyber crimes.

2. Instances have been reported of Indian nationals being lured for employment through Thailand into Laos, involving call-center scams and cryptocurrency frauds, the advisory said.

3. Victims were promised high salaries, hotel bookings, return air tickets, and visa facilitation, only to be illegally taken into Laos and held captive to work in harsh conditions, it added.

4. The authorities made it clear that Visa on Arrival in Thailand or Laos doesn't permit employment, and Lao authorities don't issue work permits to Indians on such visas.

5. Tourist visas should be used solely for tourism purposes, and individuals are advised not to engage in fraudulent job offers to avoid severe legal consequences, it advised.

6. Those convicted of human trafficking crimes face up to 18 years in prison in Laos, it warned.

7. Indian nationals are urged to exercise caution, and verify recruiting agents and companies' antecedents before accepting job offers in Laos, the advisory said.

8. Travellers are advised to stay vigilant, avoid falling for fraudulent job offers, and seek assistance from official channels in case of any doubt or concern.

9. The Embassy of India, Phnom Penh provides assistance and clarification on job offers in Laos via email: cons.phnompenh@mea.gov.in and yisa.phnompenh@mea.gov.in, it added.

10. For help or clarification on job offers in Lao PDR, Indian nationals can contact the Indian Embassy at conu.vientianne@mea.gov.in.