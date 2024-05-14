 India to Cambodia first direct flight: Cambodia Angkor Air to launch direct flights between Phnom Penh and New Delhi | Travel - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India to Cambodia first direct flight: Cambodia Angkor Air to launch direct flights between Phnom Penh and New Delhi

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
May 14, 2024 04:34 PM IST

The flow of tourists between India and Cambodia expected to double year-on-year, with direct flight connectivity and demand for medical tourism in India.

Cambodia's national flag carrier Cambodia Angkor Air on Tuesday said the first-ever direct flight services between the two nations will start from June 16 between Phnom Penh and New Delhi four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

India to Cambodia first direct flight: Cambodia Angkor Air to launch direct flights between Phnom Penh and New Delhi (Photo by Twitter/ThaigerNews)
India to Cambodia first direct flight: Cambodia Angkor Air to launch direct flights between Phnom Penh and New Delhi (Photo by Twitter/ThaigerNews)

Koy Kuong, Ambassador of the Royal Embassy of Cambodia to India, said he was hopeful that the flow of tourists between the two nations will double year-on-year, with direct flight connectivity and demand for medical tourism in India.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Before the Covid pandemic, around 75,000 people from India used to visit Cambodia every year, and the number is around 45,000 per year as per 2021 figures, the Ambassador told PTI.

He added that he expects more people from Cambodia seeking medical treatment to come to India "because the cost of treatment is less as compared to neighbouring countries".

Cambodia Angkor Airline CCO Eng Molina said the pricing per person for a round trip from New Delhi to Phnom Penh is around 23,000, including taxes.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Travel / India to Cambodia first direct flight: Cambodia Angkor Air to launch direct flights between Phnom Penh and New Delhi

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On